Hillel slams Yale student council anti-Israel statement as having 'anti-Semitic overtones'

The student council of Yale University endorsed a statement written by a campus pro-Palestinian group that accused Israel of genocide, ethnic cleansing and apartheid.

The statement was condemned as anti-Semitic by several campus Jewish groups, including Hillel.

The statement was approved by the Yale College Council in a vote of 8 to 3, with four abstentions, reported The Forward.

The statement was written by Yalies 4 Palestine. The pro-Palestinian group released the statement on May 12 during the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas, in which over 4,000 rockets were launched from Gaza at civilian areas of Israel.

“As Yale students, we condemn the injustice, ethnic cleansing and genocide occurring in Palestine,” said the statement.

It also conflated Israel’s defensive measures during the fighting to police violence experienced by black Americans, such as the murder of George Floyd.

“Just as Israel’s military imposes the apartheid system against Palestinians, the US police enforces the system of white supremacy against Black Americans.”

Subsequent to the letter, many progressive Yale organizations gave their endorsements. A group of anti-Zionist Jewish students also released a statement endorsing it.

In an interview with The Forward, Yale’s chapter of Hillel said that the statement had “anti-Semitic overtones.”

“It characterizes the Jewish state as an agent of the world’s most reprehensible forces and guilty of the most unspeakable crimes — in other words, demonically,” Hillel said.

“This genealogy may be invisible to its authors and adherents because the outsized perfidy they ascribe to the Jewish state is formulated in distinctly contemporary terms — but is clear, terrifying, and familiar to us.”

