Israel records 210 new cases of COVID-19

210 Israelis have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since midnight on Thursday, marking the fifth day in a row with over 200 new cases, according to data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday evening.

In total, about 45,000 tests were solved by the evening hours on Friday, and the positivity rate so far is 0.5%.

According to the Ministry of Health, 73 patients are hospitalized in hospitals across the country, 27 of them in serious condition. Despite the increase in cases, however, the number of patients in serious condition has remained more or less stable, ranging from 22 to 29 in recent days.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,429 people have died in Israel from the virus, seven of them in June. The latest death from the virus was recorded on Wednesday of last week.

Following what the government is calling an alarming rise in the number of new cases, officials in the Health Ministry told the Maariv newspaper on Friday morning that there is "no choice" but to return to the "green pass" system in use until recently.

"We tried to make it easier for business owners, so that they wouldn't have to recruit additional staff to check up on people, but in the end it had the effect of making people think that coronavirus was over," one official said.

