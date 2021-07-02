Man and baby die in crash in northern Israel

A 30-year-old driver and a one-year-old baby were killed in a collision on Friday afternoon, before the start of Shabbat, between two cars on Highway 77, near Sde Yaakov in the Jezreel Valley.

Magen David Adom paramedics were called to the scene of the accident and evacuated four passengers to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, including the baby who needed resuscitation, another 40-year-old driver who was seriously injured, a 30-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl who were moderately injured but in stable condition.

The baby was subsequently pronounced dead in the hospital.

Paramedics who worked at the scene of the accident said, "When we arrived at the scene the sight was shocking, we saw two crushed vehicles, outside one vehicle lay a 30-year-old man who was unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, within a short time we had to pronounce him dead."

"Near the family jeep lay four people who were injured, a one-year-old baby was unconscious with a serious injury, with no pulse and not breathing. We gave him medical treatment and evacuated him while carrying out resuscitation operations to the hospital when unfortunately his condition did not improve."

"The driver of the vehicle in his 40s was conscious and was in critical condition, a 37-year-old woman sitting next to him was conscious and suffering from head and limb injuries and was in moderate condition, a six-year-old girl who was also conscious was in moderate condition. After medical treatment in the field, we evacuated them to Rambam Hospital."

