MK Amsalem: "The left wants a nation like every other."

Member of Knesset Amsalem, a senior Likud member, attacked the Bennett-Lapid government in an interview with the Yisrael Hayom. At the beginning of the interview, Amsalem was asked if he really believes that this government is a left-wing government and that Bennett is a left-wing leader "Bennett is a self-respecting opportunist, and the people of Israel have never interested him. Only himself. I despise people who are interested in themselves. If he looked at himself in the mirror, he would be too ashamed to leave his house."



Amsalem claimed that the new government was fighting Israeli traditions, "Leftists want to erase our Jewish roots because they want a state 'like all the nations'. Rightists want Jewish tradition so that children know what the Western Wall is and who King David was, things the left wants to erase. We understand that what binds us to this country is Jewish values. They are fighting to have commerce and public transportation on Shabbat. There is almost no Jewish value left in Israel," he said, criticizing the regime change bloc that worked to overthrow Netanyahu. "Such conduct hasn't been seen since the times of the Persians. They are sending this entire country down the drain. Nothing is sacred to them - not our soldiers, not our traditions. They are interested in one thing and one only, removing one man from the government."