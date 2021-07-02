Media personalities duel over Kara's double vote

Media personalities Yaakov Berdugo and Moshe Shlonsky clashed in their weekly program on Army Radio, when Berdugo began criticizing MK Avir Kara for voting twice, and Shlonsky claimed that Berdugo would have felt differently if Kara had not been from the Bennett coalition.

Berdugo began by saying that "I looked this morning at another ordinary person named Avir Kara, and did not recognize him. Double voting is a criminal offense. Yechiel Hazan was convicted of forgery, fraud and breach of trust when he voted twice.”

"When I look at pictures of Kara, I see that he voted in two different positions," Berdugo continued. "He only admitted it when other MKs called him out. That alone needs to be cause for investigation.”

Shlonsky claimed: "It’s not such a big deal that he needs to be suspended over it. He confessed on the spot."

Berdugo continued to attack Kara, though: ''Something isn’t right about this. Not only Netanyahu can be guilty - why is Kara any different? Just because he is from Yamina?”

Shlonsky suggested continuing the program and hinted that if Kara had been from the Likud party, Berdugo would not have been so angry. "We should really move on and leave this to the prosecutors. I bet that you wouldn’t be so worked up if Kara had been from Likud.”

Predictably, Berdugo took issue with this. “Are you accusing me of trying to favor my friends?”

Shlonsky repeated his statement: "If it were another party you wouldn’t be attacking this so fiercely."

Berdugo was uninterested. "You keep blaming me. This is blatant discrimination to suit your agendas.”

Shlonsky replied: ''Can we move on? Of course, for my agenda. You’re the world champion of saying that people have agendas. I am not calling for anyone to be whitewashed. The prosecutors are welcome to go after him.”

Berdugo said that “For two years now, you have accused Netanyahu of having an agenda. Now it’s you trying to glos things over.”

Shlonsky countered: ''You’re the world champion in Netanyahu as well. I can’t believe what our listeners are hearing on this broadcast. Someone needs to tell you people the truth.”

Bardugo defended Netanyahu once more, saying “The cases against Netanyahu are collapsing. You’re the one who still believes everything you hear about him, as long as it’s from the media, and in the meantime you work to whitewash your own side.”

Shlonsky was amazed. ''You’re talking about media bias? Have you not been watching what has been said from your own side recently?”