

Parashat Pinchas: How is can an extremist be 'the man of peace'? Why was Pinchas, of all people, rewarded this "Brit Shalom", the covenant of peace?

Tuvia and Yitzi Talking Parsha This week our Parsha begins with the special reward Pinchas receives from G-d for his actions. Surprisingly this reward is the "covenant of peace". This raises a big question - why would a zealot, who took violent action, with no due process, be called a man of peace?? Even if his actions were justified, peace is not the trait we would use to describe this violent action.. So why was Pinchas, of all people, rewarded this "Brit Shalom", the covenant of peace?



