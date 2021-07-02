2 seriously injured in paragliding accident near Modi'in

Two men were seriously injured Friday morning in a paragliding accident in central Israel.

The two victims, both in their 50s, crashed while flying a paraglider in the Modi’in area.

The paraglider crashed in an open area outside of the town of Mevo Horon in the Latrun area, near Modi’in.

Passing bicyclists witnessed the paraglider crash and notified authorities.

Emergency first responders from MDA were dispatched to the scene, treating the two victims before evacuating them to Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan.

Both victims are listed in serious condition, and are said to have suffered multi-system injuries.

“Bicyclists directed us to the scene, where we found two seriously injured victims,” said Dr. Eli Yaffe, who was dispatched to the scene.