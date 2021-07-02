PM Bennett authorizes increase in amount of water Israel sells to Jordan

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has authorized an increase in the amount of water Israel sells to Jordan in response to a request from the royal house in Amman, according to a report in Yediot Aharonot Friday morning.

The report specifies that Bennett has agreed to increase the amount of water Israel sells to Jordan by 50 million cubic meters per year, until the end of 2022.

The decision was made after experts within the Water Authority assessed that water levels and conditions in the Kinneret permitted the provision of this amount.