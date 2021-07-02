Watch: Teens undergo military-style training at Hamas and Islamic Jihad camps

Campers in Hamas and Islamic Jihad summer camps for teens in Gaza undergo military-style training, simulated target practice, and foot drill, according to footage aired by Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The report, which aired on June 27, 2021, shows teens during military-style training in Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades "Pioneers of Liberation" summer camp.

Al-Manar's reporter said that the participants in the camp receive training in various military fields and various weapons. One of the campers told the channel that he joined the summer camp in order to continue the path of his father, the "martyred commander."

The report also featured footage from military training in Islamic Jihad's Al-Quds Brigades "Sword of Jerusalem" summer camp. In a video, posted on June 27 on Al-Qassam's website, children chant: "Put sword against sword. We are Muhammad Deif's men!"

They also spell out the words "Sword of Jerusalem" during foot drill. in a video posted on Amad Media on YouTube, June 26, 2021 Abu Obaida, the commander of the "Pioneers of Liberation" summer camp in Eastern Gaza, dressed in full military gear, said that the purpose of the camp is to instill the concept of trust in Allah and national and Islamic values in the hearts of the campers.

Hamas “military wing”, the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, regularly trains children at its camps on military skills, such as use of weapons, and also simulates the kidnapping of Israeli soldiers.

A clip released in the past by MEMRI showed a televised graduation ceremony for a similar Hamas youth camp in Gaza. At the ceremony, suicide terror attacks against the “Zionist enemy” were glorified by Hamas officials.

Hamas has previously released a cartoon honoring its “military wing,” and also launched a program to teach “resistance” to Israel in Gaza’s public school system.