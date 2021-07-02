Jordan's King backs Palestinian Arab statehood

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday expressed his support for Palestinian Arabs in gaining their “just and legitimate rights” and establishing an independent and viable state, the Xinhua news agency.

The Jordanian king made the remarks during his meeting with visiting Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

The king also called for transforming the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas terrorist rulers into an extended truce, underlining the need to step up international efforts for a just and comprehensive peace between the two sides on the basis of the two-state solution.

Abbas, for his part, praised Jordan's crucial role in supporting and defending the rights of the Palestinian people in the international arena, as well as Jordan's efforts toward a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

Jordan, which signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994, has repeatedly stressed the importance of a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli conflict with the Palestinian Arabs.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned Israel several months ago that normalization deals between the Jewish state and Arab countries could not replace a two-state solution to the Palestinian Arab issue.

The Jordanian parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty. This decision, however, can only be made by the King.