Netanyahu family photographed with boxes at PM's Residence

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, hosted French MP Meyer Habib at the official Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, and posted a photo showing them near boxes and bags.

The Netanyahus are packing their belongings at the residence ahead of July 10, when they will move to their private home in Caesarea.

Habib, who is close to Netanyahu, said on his Facebook account that he made a "private visit" to the former Prime Minister and that the visit took place "between the boxes."

Habib and the former Prime Minister discussed the health situation following the coronavirus, the political issues and the normalization agreements with the Gulf states.

Habib wrote that Netanyahu could have "made himself rich in the private sector like Barack Obama, but he does not want that. His love for his people and his country is much stronger." At the end of the post, Habib wrote, "Thank you Bibi."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Netanyahu recently agreed that the Netanyahu family would leave the official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem by July 10. Until that time, according to the agreement, no official meetings will be held at the residence.