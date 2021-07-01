Israel's Ambassador to the United States visits disaster site

Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, visited the disaster area in Surfside, Florida, and thanked the Israeli aid delegation for its activities in locating and rescuing the missing.

Ambassador Erdan commented: "I came here to thank you and salute you. I hear about your dedication from everywhere, from senators, government officials, from the public here".

"Each of you knows that the State of Israel is committed to helping in any disaster area. So surely, in the United States, the closest ally Israel has ever had, we must do everything possible", he added.