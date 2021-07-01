First late night Jewish talk show to debut on Germany TV

Freitagnacht Jews is a new German talk show hosted by and for Jews, with Jewish guests.

The show, the first of its kind in Germany, airs on public broadcaster WDR.

The purpose of the show is to have discussions that examine the more complex side of contemporary Germany Jewish life, besides the usual topics of Israel, the Holocaust and anti-Semitism, reported Deutsche Welle.

Host Daniel Donskoy said the show will feature discussions about Jewish identity.

The eight half-hour episodes will deal with various aspects of being Jewish in Germany.

The host will also delve into discussing the increase in anti-Semitism in Germany in recent years. The only non-Jewish guest invited on his show to talk about anti-Semitism will be the German Arab-Israeli psychologist and writer Ahmad Mansour, an advocate for coexistence between Jews and Muslims, the show stated.

“(Freitagnacht Jews) is an attempt to gain a new perspective on each other," Donskoy told Deutsche Welle. "No, we're not all the same, so let's celebrate our differences.”

The show is part of WDR’s programming in honour of 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany.

The program’s producer David Hadda said he “wanted to show the current realities of life for Jews in Germany in an entertainment format that celebrates diversity and variety within the Jewish community."