Tragedy in IDF: General dies during training

IDF Brigadier General Sharon Asman suddenly collapsed and died during a combat fitness drill at the Beit Lid military base in central Israel Thursday. The general had just taken command of the Nahal Brigade.

Asman, who was 43-years-old, is survived by his wife and two children.

Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, paid tribute to Brig. Gen. Sharon Asman. "On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I send my condolences to the Asman family on the death of Gen.Sharon Asman, commander of the Nahal Brigade, who passed away this morning. Gen. Asman was one of our best and brightest. He contributed his best years to maintaining Israel's security. His untimely departure is an unfortunate and painful event. Our hearts go out to the dear family."

Asman enlisted in the IDF in 1997 and served in the Nahal Brigade, where he rose through the ranks in a slow process. He commanded the 931st Battalion during Operations Brother's Keeper and Protective Edge and was even wounded during the fighting. He later served as the commander of the Etzion Brigade and the Benjamin Brigade.

In his last speech, which he delivered on Monday, when he took over as commander of the Nahal Brigade, he said, "With heroism, initiative and humility, every enemy will be defeated. This is the way we will continue to march in the campaign to defend the country. The spirit of the Nahal Brigade was shaped by the IDF's values ​​and the legacy of the fallen fighters and commanders of the brigade and will be a compass for the brigade to implement in practice our mission and mission - to be the Israel Defense Forces. Out of a tremendous mission and commitment, I take command of the Nahal Brigade - a melting pot and a way of life: a brigade in which I fought and unfortunately where I lost friends and commanders."