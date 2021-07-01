The Citizenship Law and the threat to the Likud

MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) has threatened in a private meeting that if the "Citizenship Law" passes thanks to Likud MKs, it will break apart the right-wing bloc.

According to Kan Bet, during that conversation in the Knesset, Gafni said: "If [Opposition Leader MK Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Likud allow the law to pass despite the agreements that the opposition will bring down the law, then I'm not going to be part of the Likud and Netanyahu's right-wing bloc anymore."

"We agreed that we would bring down the coalition's Citizenship Law, and that's what will be."

If the Citizenship Law, also called the Family Reunification Law, passes all three Knesset readings, its practical impact will be that hundreds of Palestinians who married Israeli-Arab spouses before 2003 will become permanent Israeli residents.

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) said: "What connects the opposition the most today is Netanyahu. Everyone knows that if he leaves the Likud today - he's not coming back. As long as Netanyahu is leading the Likud and heading the opposition, it's united. We are a democratic party - if people want, there will be primaries."

Meanwhile, MK Yakov Asher, also of UTJ, said: "It's not a 'scoop' that there are a lot of stomachaches within the coalition. People are hiding their true opinions."