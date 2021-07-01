Shaked: If cases increase, we'll consider cancelling flights

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked toured Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday evening and warned that if there is a significant increase in cases of COVID-19, "we would consider canceling more flights and closing Ben Gurion Airport further."

"The story of Ben Gurion Airport is central because in the end the disease is coming in from abroad. The simple thing, if there is a significant outbreak, is to close the airport - but the reality today is different from what it was a few months ago, and we try to keep flights open to civilians," Shaked added during a tour of Terminal 1 that will be significantly expanded next week to accommodate those arriving from red countries.

Shaked noted that "it is possible that in the future, if the cases increase, flights will be stopped. We are currently trying to maintain a normal routine.

"The best advice is not to fly to red countries and whoever has to, then do it through the Exceptions Committee. During the boarding of a plane, the Population and Immigration Authority checks the committee's approvals and those without a permit are taken off the plane, as was done with about 37 passengers who were taken off a flight yesterday. Here in Terminal 1, there is no connection between those returning from red countries, not even with the passengers to Eilat."

Shaked was asked about the possibility that travelers to red countries will return to Israel through green countries and replied, "The Population and Immigration Authority has the means to know who came from those countries and the issue is being addressed. Passport control receives a warning on this and those people will also be dealt with."