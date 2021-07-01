House votes to create committee to probe Capitol riots

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation to create a select committee focused solely on investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, Fox News reported.

The vote was 222-190 with two Republicans – Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger – joining with all Democrats to establish the committee.

Last month, the US House of Representatives had passed a bill to form a commission to probe the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The bill was approved in a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

Two days later, however, Senate Republicans blocked the legislation. Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle.

Without any pathway forward in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would use her power to pursue a select committee in the House that will be controlled by Democrats.

The committee is charged with investigating the circumstances surrounding the "domestic terrorist attack" and issuing a final report with recommendations for corrective measures. There's no timetable for the work to be completed, meaning the committee could keep the Jan. 6 attack in the headlines well into the 2022 midterm election year.

"It will find the truth, which clearly the Republicans fear," Pelosi said Wednesday in a floor speech ahead of the vote.

House GOP leadership recommended a "no vote" on forming the committee, dismissing the legislation as politically motivated and unnecessary in light of ongoing criminal probes and the work already conducted by bipartisan Senate committees.

The select committee will be a 13-member body, and Pelosi will appoint eight members, including a Democrat chairperson.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will have to be consulted on the other five members on the committee, but Pelosi could potentially have veto power over his picks.

Former President Donald Trump has been accused of inciting the January 6 riots on the Capitol, though the Senate acquitted Trump of charges of “inciting insurrection” leading to the riots.

The NAACP and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) recently sued Trump in connection with the riots. The lawsuit alleges that Trump incited the Capitol riot in violation of a Reconstruction Era law commonly referred to as the Ku Klux Klan Act.