Memorial plaque to be unveiled at Athens concentration camp

A memorial plaque was erected last week in Block 15 of the Haidari concentration camp in Athens, Greece where Jews were imprisoned and murdered during the Nazi occupation of Greece between 1943 and 1944.

The plaque was installed next to a sign that speaks of the Greek resistance fighters who were killed there, reported Athens newspaper Ekathimerini.

Haidari was the largest and most infamous concentration camp in Nazi occupied Greece, where it became known as the “Bastille of Greece.”

It was a transit camp that sat on the former site of a Greek Army base.

It saw thousands of prisoners pass through its gates, included as many as 21,000 in one year, mainly Jews, Italian POWs and Greek political prisoners. Most of the Jews ended up in Auschwitz. Others were sent to Germany were they were used as forced labor.

2,000 inmates were executed there.

The plaque was created in coordination with the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece, Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis and the Culture Ministry.

The Jewish Museum of Greece helped provide the historical information on Jews who were imprisoned in Haidari concentration camp.

The plaque will be officially unveiled in September.