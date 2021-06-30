Jewish musician climbs Mount Everest

Grammy-nominated musician Mike Posner is no stranger to physical challenges.

The Jewish singer-songwriter toured part of the United States on foot two years ago.

For his next challenge, he decided to climb Mount Everest.

The 33-year old, who is from Michigan but now lives in Eagle country, Colorado, reached the summit of Everest on June 1.

He told the Detroit Jewish News that it was “humbling” to arrive at the top of the famously dangerous to climb mountain.

He began training for the climb in Colorado. He was assisted in Nepal by two Sherpas, Dawa Chirring and Dawa Dorje.

It took 40-days to make the climb from Mount Everest Base Camp which is 17,500 feet above sea level. The summit is 29,032 feet above sea level.

“Climbing Mount Everest was harder than I expected. It pushed me to all my limits,” he said in an interview with the Jewish News.

During the climb there were two cyclones in the Bay of Bengal that they had to deal with.

“It can be an emotional rollercoaster going one day from ‘We’re going to climb today,’ to ‘No, you cannot’ — then you have to wait,” he explained.

He said of the climb: “I feel blessed and grateful that my team helped me get to the summit and having that experience.”

The musician now plans to return to his first passion, music. He called it the “deepest and most beautiful part of my life.”

In May 2021, Danielle Wolfson became the first Israeli woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

In October of 2018, a group of 15 Orthodox men and women climbed up to Gokyo-Ri, one of the peaks of the Everest mountain range.