Emunah opens a new battered women’s shelter

As a result of the coronavirus crisis, the number of inquiries on the issue of violence towards women has significantly grown. Women’s shelters have reached maximum capacity in the past year, and there is a terrible shortage of everything connected to the protection and treatment of women and children who have suffered violence at the hands of their father or partner.

In response, the Emunah organization, at the request of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services, has this week opened a new women’s shelter, the first for Emunah, in the north of Israel.

This special building was renovated to serve as a home for 12 women and their children. Unlike some other shelters in the country, each family will receive separate renovated rooms. Emunah’s professional staff will provide all that the women and children need for day-to-day living, social and emotional support, and legal support in dealing with the various authorities. The shelter has already taken in 6 women and 13 children.

It is noteworthy that in contrast to popular perception, it is not unusual that these are women who come from middle and upper class socio-economic backgrounds, academics and professionals, who through no fault of their own found themselves in relationships which are dangerous for them and their children.

In the words of Liora Minka, the chairperson of Emunah: “Emunah’s raison d’etre is to work to empower women, and to assist in various areas, primarily education and welfare. It is only natural that when the need arises to help women who are literally in mortal danger, we roll up our sleeves and gird ourselves to give these women and children the strength to get out of this vicious cycle, and to go from danger to possibility.”