Couple who tested positive for coronavirus danced at Dead Sea hotel

A vaccinated couple who tested positive for coronavirus were guests at the Leonardo Hotel at the Dead Sea, between June 23-26.

During their time at the hotel, they participated in dances.

Israel's Health Ministry has requested that anyone who was at the hotel and participated in the dancing on those dates undergo a coronavirus test, even if they are asymptomatic.

Those who are neither recovered from coronavirus nor vaccinated against it are required to quarantine, in accordance with the law. It is recommended that those who are recovered or vaccinated also quarantine, at least until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

The Health Ministry has also requested that anyone suffering from one or more symptoms, and anyone who is concerned for any reason that they have contracted coronavirus, undergo a coronavirus test as soon as possible, so as to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and weakness, the Ministry said.

The couple were not aware of the diagnosis at the time of their hotel stay.