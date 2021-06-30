Children, ages 4 and 5, watch as their mother is shot and killed

Police at the scene where a woman was found dead in her apartment in Haifa

A resident of the northern city of Haifa was shot to death Wednesday in front of her children, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the woman was in her apartment with her children, ages 4 and 5, at the time of the shooting. Israel Police is searching for her husband, who is the main suspect at the moment.

The investigation was opened after it was reported that her body had been found with no signs of life.

The findings showed that during the morning, a masked individual entered the woman's home, where she lived with her four children. The suspect fired at her head in front of two of her children, who were with her in the apartment, before escaping the scene.

The children called their neighbors, who called the police and rescue services, Israel Hayom added. The main suspect is the woman's ex-husband, who has not yet been located.

The family is known to the local welfare office, but a police investigation showed that there had been no complaints in the past on the issue of domestic violence.

United Hatzalah paramedic Shloimy Feder said: "When we arrived at the scene, she had no heartbeat and was not breathing. Unfortunately, her death was declared at the scene of the event, due to the nature of the severe injuries she had suffered."