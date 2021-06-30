Education Min.: 'Summer vacation can be moved to August-September'

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) spoke Wednesday to Israel Hayom about summer vacation, saying that she would like to find "creative solutions" but wants to work "with all the partners" in order to do so.

Wednesday is the last day of Israel's school year: When the last bell rings, 1,661,890 children in preschools (ages 3-6) and elementary schools (grades 1-6), will start their summer vacation.

Some of the students are enrolled in "summer school," but a recent survey showed that those numbers are low for students in grades 5-6.

"It's important to remember everything, so that we can learn from mistakes," Shasha-Biton said at the start of her interview with Israel Hayom. "I think that we can't repeat the inconceivable compromise on the students during this entire school year. It was very easy to send them home for a long period of time. We can't give them educational material over Zoom without paying attention to the emotional and social aspects [as well]. Students have come to me on the coronavirus committee, telling me we forgot them at home and that they're sick of being a square on a screen - it's a punch in the stomach for me."

Regarding the upcoming school year, she emphasized that a team of health experts are sitting with Education Ministry officials to lay out a plan for next year.

"The idea is to preserve routine for the students, if G-d forbid there is an outbreak," she said.

When asked about her plan to have students studying five days a week instead of six, she explained: "The intention is to cancel traditional studies on Fridays, and turn it into a social day."

"There will be enrichment activities, we'll work with the youth movements, and we'll even integrate the personal obligations of high school students in the elementary schools."