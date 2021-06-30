Video: Fox News
GOP mayoral candidate in NYC tells Hannity: AOC - All Out Crazy
If elected, Sliwa says he'll empower the police instead of undermining their immunity, slams Dems for 'utter hypocrisy.'
Police line crime scene
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaGOP mayoral candidate in NYC tells Hannity: AOC - All Out Crazy
GOP mayoral candidate in NYC tells Hannity: AOC - All Out Crazy
If elected, Sliwa says he'll empower the police instead of undermining their immunity, slams Dems for 'utter hypocrisy.'
Police line crime scene
iStock
Video: Fox News
top