Miami rabbi: 'I've never seen such solidarity and unity'

ince the early hours of Thursday morning, when the community first got word of the crisis, the rabbi and a team of volunteers have been providing a network of services effectively consolidating and centralizing the collection of supplies and serving as a drop off point and distribution headquarters. The supplies are then trucked to the Surfside reunification center, where the families of the unaccounted for are staying, as well as to local synagogues located near the site.

“The nature of the collapse has been particularly challenging for all involved. We are forced to face a reality where there is less and less hope of finding survivors and we need to be prepared and plan ahead for the likelihood of dozens of funerals,” Rabbi Yeshurun said sadly.

Rabbi Yeshurun, outgoing president of the rabbinic association of the greater Miami Jewish Federation and a National Council member of AIPAC, serves as the rabbi of Skylake Synagogue in North Miami Beach, with a community of about 300 families.

“Everyone is helping, donating, extending themselves in ways I cannot believe. I’ve never seen such solidarity and unity,” said Rabbi Yeshurun.

“It brought me to tears to see everyone working together. They’re all coming here - men, women, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, African-Americans, Hispanics and no one is asking about anyone else’s religion or party affiliation. We’re just seeing an incredible outpouring of compassion and a desire to help. These past few days we’ve shown the world that we can let all our differences give way to brotherhood and love and this is a tribute to the greatness of this Miami community!

“In the wake of such a devastating tragedy we’re experiencing a situation where Imams and priests and spiritual leaders of other denominations are working alongside rabbis and Jewish lay leaders coming together simply to help and assist others and it’s an incredibly moving sight. People from as far south as Coral Gables and from as far north as Boca Raton are showing up here with food and water, blankets, pillows, toys, cell phone chargers, clothing, air mattresses and so much more that we can barely keep up.”

This effort is taking place under the constant fear that the next body identified will be of a loved one.

“Some of the missing individuals are close relatives of our community members, and we know them well. I don't wish on anyone to endure this type of anxiety. But I think this tremendous response provides some level of comfort and proves that we are truly all humans created in the image of God.”

Rabbi Ariel Yeshurun Packs of water bottles for distribution