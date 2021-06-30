Likud worried about resignation of serving MKs

Some Likud Knesset members are initiating a move to change the Likud constitution so that an MK who steps down will not be able to return in the future and run for the Knesset on behalf of the party, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the move is intended, among other things, to prevent Gideon Sa'ar and possibly other members of the party who may quit from returning to it.

While the initiative is currently being promoted by MKs Miki Zohar and Nir Barkat, it has not yet received the blessing of Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and it is doubtful whether he will do so.

MK Miki Zohar responded, "It is clear to us that this is another shameful attempt by elements in the coalition who are sure that they can create conflict within the Likud. I hope for them that they are not counting on it. The Likud is a rooted movement and unlike Saar and [Ze'ev] Elkin, its members are loyal to the path and remain loyal and united on the path to the goal."