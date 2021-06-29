Trudeau to Abbas: Canada regrets casualties in Gaza

The official Palestinian Authority news agency Wafa reported that PA Chairman Abu Mazen spoke by telephone today (Tuesday) with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to the report, the two leaders discussed international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm in "all Palestinian territories," international assistance for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and the importance of a return to the political process.

The Prime Minister of Canada expressed his condolences to the Palestinian Arabs on what he described as the "recent casualties in the Gaza Strip" and his concern about the "continued expulsion of Palestinian residents from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and other neighborhoods in Jerusalem."

He further stressed that "Canada's position, which is in line with international law, is opposed to settlements."

Trudeau noted that Canada is working to promote peace in the region, forwarding aid to UNRWA and next week will send its foreign minister to the Middle East to demonstrate its commitment to achieving peace based on the two-state solution, security and stability in the region.