US UN Ambassador: Relationship with Israel to continue as before

During a Washington DC event marking President Reuven Rivlin's farewell to ambassadors, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke about the future of the relationship between the United States and Israel.

"I'm delighted to be here and to welcome President Rivlin to this visit to the United States," she said. "I'm here to wish him (well) but also more importantly wish Israel well as we move into this next phase."

When asked if relations between the US and Israel will change between the Biden administration and Israel's new government, Thomas-Greenfield remarked that President Joe Biden made it clear during his speech that the relationship will continue as it has been.

"You saw what President Biden had to say during the visit and it's clearly going to continue as it always has been, a relationship of respect, a relationship of mutual interests, and a relationship in which we work together on areas of mutual interest," she said.