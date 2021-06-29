Shaked's ultimatum to Ra'am and Meretz

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has warned the United Arab List and Meretz parties that if they do not support the extension of the Family Reunification Law, the government would have no choice but to support the opposition's proposed Basic Law of Immigration which would make the restrictions permanent, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, Shaked clarified that the factions' opposition would lead her to a situation where she would have no choice but to reach an agreement with MK Yariv Levin on advancing the Likud's bill, in exchange for extending the temporary order prohibiting Palestinian Arabs who marry Israeli citizens from obtaining Israeli citizenship.

Earlier, Shaked postponed the vote on the Family Reunification Law until next Monday due to the government's failure to garner a majority to pass the extension.