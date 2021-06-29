Obama accuses Trump of making up a "whole bunch of hooey”

During a fundraising call for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee former President Barack Obama accused former President Donald Trump of making up a “whole bunch of hooey” and violating a “core tenet” of democracy when he challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking during the fundraising call this week, Obama said Trump’s unwillingness to conceded the 2020 election was based on a “big lie” and accused him of using claims that the election was stolen to encourage voter suppression, reported The Guardian.

“What we saw was my successor, the former president, violate that core tenet that you count the votes and then declare a winner – and fabricate and make up a whole bunch of hooey.”

Obama said that if Democratic legislation to enact federal government oversight of state elections was not implemented, “we are going to see a further delegitimizing of our democracy.”

He said that he predicted there would be a second vote on the Democrats’ “For the People Act” after the bill failed int he Senate last week.

The phone conference was Obama’s first virtual fundraiser of the year.

In a Monday statement, Trump blamed GOP Senate Minority Leader McConnell for his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

"Had Mitch McConnell fought for the Presidency like he should have, there would right now be Presidential vetoes on all of the phased legislation that he has proven to be incapable of stopping," Trump wrote.