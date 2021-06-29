Former US Rep. Cynthia McKinney tweets "Zionists" responsible for 9/11

Controversial former US Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney, who last year questioned the number of Jews who died in the Holocaust, on Monday tweeted that “Zionists” were behind the September 11 terrorist attacks.

McKinney, who served in Congress from 1993 to 2003 and from 2005 to 2007 as a Democratic House member from Georgia – tweeted to her 50,000 followers an image in the form of a jigsaw puzzle of the World Trade Center twin towers on fire after being hit by airplanes on 9/11.

The picture was captioned with “The final piece of the puzzle…”

The word “Zionists” was on a puzzle piece about to be inserted into the puzzle, forming the phrase “Zionists did it.”

The tweet has since been deleted by Twitter for violating community standards.

In 2020, McKinney posted a link on her Twitter account to a Haaretz article that examined how the figure of six million Jews murdered by the Nazis was calculated. In the tweet, she questioned the recognized number of Jews who died in the Holocaust.

“So, the figure wasn’t six million after all?? What about those punished and even imprisoned for saying so?? Is this a ‘You can’t say, but I can’ kind of thing??” she tweeted.

McKinney has been a longtime anti-Israel activist. She was on boats in 2008 and 2009 that sought to break the Israeli naval blockade of Hamas-controlled Gaza.

According to the ADL, McKinney has a history of using anti-Israel rhetoric, including claiming that the "pro-Israel lobby" sabotaged her political career and accusing Israel of committing genocide, apartheid and war crimes.

In 2016, McKinney tweeted that Israel was responsible for terrorist attacks in France and Germany.

McKinney was also the 2008 Green Party presidential candidate.