Rabbanit Malke Bina steps back as head of Matan Women’s Institute

Rabbanit Malke Bina, Founder and Chancellor of the Matan Women’s Institute for Torah Studies, has announced that after 33 years she will be stepping back from the day to day running of the institution and will assume the role of President

In a letter to faculty and students, she wrote that she had the profound privilege, together with a group of inspirational founders, board members, generous supporters and devoted students, of actualizing their shared dream for Matan. “I am humbled and thankful to Hashem” she said “for having had the opportunity to devote my life’s work to what I love most and with the help of so many watch it blossom and mature.”

Under Rabbanit Bina’s leadership, Matan has paved the way for women’s Torah scholarship, creating innovative multilayered programs of study, with outstanding students and distinguished graduates who are change makers. Matan has created groundbreaking opportunities to learn Talmud, Halakha, Tanakh and more and has empowered stellar Torah scholars and countless thousands of students of all ages and backgrounds. Rabbanit Bina has realized her vision of growing women’s voice and influence in the Jewish world, impacting Jewish life, learning and leadership and building the Jewish future.

At the start of the 2021-22 academic year, Dr. Yael Ziegler will become Matan’s Rosh Batei Midrash and Academic Director and will also continue teaching. Chaya Bina-Katz will become Matan’s CEO. Rabbanit Bina commented that “in these two dynamic and highly qualified women, together with the current leadership at Matan HaSharon and all branches and the staff and esteemed faculty, the future of Matan looks brighter than ever.”