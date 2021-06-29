Swastika stickers found on Goldman Sachs and Verizon buildings in NYC

Two vandals affixed swastika stickers to the Goldman Sachs global headquarters and Verizon buildings in New York City on Thursday evening.

The two well known Battery Park City office towers, which are near each other, were plastered wth stickers of the Israeli flag with a swastika replacing the Star of David at approximately 10:40 p.m., police said.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, reported the New York Post.

Surveillance footage shows a 5-foot-8, 150-pound man with curly or wavy hair who is about 30-years old and a woman attaching the stickers to the 44-story Goldman Sachs headquarters and then running eastward, police stated.

New York City has experienced a dangerous uptick in anti-Semitism in recent months.

In late May, a Jewish man was attacked by a mob in broad daylight.

And heavily Jewish areas of New York, such as Flatbush, have experienced multiple anti-Semitic incidents and assaults.