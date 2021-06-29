Videogame depicting horrors of the Holocaust in development

A trailer has been released for a first-of-its-kind videogame depicting the horrors of the Holocaust.

The Light in the Darkness is an adventure game depicting the story of Samuel, a Jewish boy attempting to survive the Nazi occupation of Paris.

The story is being written by Joan Salter, a Holocaust survivor who works at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum and the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust in Britain and who received an MBE in 2018 for her work in Holocaust education.

Game developer Luc Bernard calls the project the "first video game about the Holocaust." Bernard has stated that the game will be released on the Playstation 4 and 5 platforms for free.

"As a platform, a video game is the perfect medium to capture the undivided attention and immerse people into a story that helps them learn without them feeling taught," Bernard stated.

The Light in the Darkness is currently scheduled for a 2022 release.