Yale student body accuses Israel of ‘injustice, genocide, and ethnic cleansing’

On Sunday, the Yale College Council passed a resolution that condemned Israel for “human rights violations.”

The student council’s “Statement of Condemnation” claimed Israel was guilty of "injustice, genocide, and ethnic cleansing occurring in Palestine" and accused Israel of being an “apartheid” state, reported the Washington Free Beacon.

"We stand against the discriminatory application of the law that strips Palestinians of basic rights. We stand against the apartheid and the persecution of Palestinians, and stand for peace and the freedom of the Palestinian people from violent military occupation,” the statement said.

The resolution called on Yale students to "recognize the connections” between “oppression” committed by the United States and by Israel.

"Just as Israel's military enforces the apartheid system against Palestinians, the U.S. police enforces the system of white supremacy against black Americans," it said.

The statement, written less than two months after Hamas fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel during an 11-day period, criticized measures Israel took to defend itself while failing to mention the firing of thousands of rockets into Israeli civilian areas by Hamas.

In response to the resolution, the Joseph Slifka Center for Jewish Life at Yale, the campus Hillel chapter, released a statement accusing the student council of making campus life less safe for Jewish students.

"In May, the attention on Israel and on Jews as its perceived representatives led to open hostility on social media, vandalism of synagogues and of campus Hillels, such as Harvard's, even physical anti-Semitic attacks, such as those in New York, L.A., and London," the Slifka Center stated. "Although much of this occurs far from Yale, the anxiety and fear is present nevertheless.”

They added that the student body “has done nothing to address that anxiety, but your signing on is likely to exacerbate it."