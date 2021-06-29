Miracle in Lod: Toddler rescued from hot car

A toddler was rescued after being forgotten in a car in the city of Lod today (Tuesday). A passerby heard the little girl crying and extracted her from the vehicle after she had been left there for three hours. The passerby then called Magen David Adom to treat the girl, who is in good condition.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo said on his Facebook page: "Thank G-d today a great disaster was prevented in Lod. A toddler was forgotten in a private vehicle for about three hours and through a miracle, a passerby who heard crying emanating from the vehicle found her, took her out immediately, called MDA and the girl was treated and she is in good condition."

Revivo stated that the car door was slightly open, thus letting air in and preventing the worst case. "Every year, unfortunately, there are disasters of this kind and children find their tragic deaths under the scorching sun. The danger, especially in hot countries like Israel, is great."

"On hot days, the temperature in a closed vehicle can reach 70 degrees Celsius [158 degrees Fahrenheit], with most of the warming occurring in the first half hour. Babies respond more quickly and more severely to extreme heat, due to their body structure.

The mayor of Lod continued: '' Even on days that are not particularly hot, the babies are at high risk of serious injury and even death. In light of this, it is important to understand that children cannot be left in the car - not even for a moment, nor when the windows are open. Dad, Mom, make a law for yourself - do not leave a child in the car."

Israel is in the midst of a heat wave, with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in warmer parts of the country today,