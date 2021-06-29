The Unboxing Israel 2021 Summit will take place today

Vibe Israel USA’s Unboxing Israel Summit 2021, a special virtual conference taking place today (Tuesday), will provide an array of new ideas and practical guidance on social media outreach, talking to your kids, and engaging those in your community about Israel in person.

"In the current online climate, telling Israel’s authentic story is imperative", the organizers explain, "a challenge that must be met with proactivity, inventiveness, and out-of-the-box solutions. Vibe Israel USA is recommending a disruptive new approach to talking about Israel online".

The event will feature a selection of speakers — including Vibe Israel founder and CEO Joanna Landau, Vibe Israel President and CEO Becca Hurowitz, Tel Aviv Foundation CEO Dr. Hila Oren, Vayomar co-founder Ariel Halevi, and Bloom Consulting CEO José Torres — who will share their firsthand experiences and success stories, as well as discuss results-oriented communication strategies across a variety of platforms.



“At a time when the brand of Israel is in distress, it is important for us to come together to find innovative advice and concise messaging solutions that will resonate with the Jewish community and broader mainstream audiences alike,” said Israel founder and CEO Joanna Landau. “The Unboxing Israel Summit does just that.”



“The recent online discussions about Israel make it clear that we need to change the way we talk about Israel to the next generation. We at Vibe Israel USA have a different approach, and we want to share it at this summit,” added Vibe Israel President and CEO Becca Hurowitz“This conference is for anyone engaging the next generation with Israel, Jewish community professionals and leaders, educators, marketers, and Israel travel professionals.”

This special event is co-sponsored by Hillel International, the iCenter for Israel Education, the Israel Ministry of Tourism, JCC Association of North America, the Jewish Federations of North America, and RootOne.

