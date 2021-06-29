Gilad Erdan: 'Biden is a true friend of Israel'

Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the US and United Nations, spoke with US President Joe Biden at the White House, during outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's meeting with Biden.

In a statement following the meeting, he said: "It was a great honor to meet a true friend of the State of Israel. The President has expressed, throughout his long public service, his unquestioning support for Israel's security."

"During the meeting, we spoke about the challenges in our area: the danger presented by Iran and the terror threat from the Gaza Strip," he added.

In a tweet, Erdan added that the two also discussed "the unbreakable bond between Israel and the US," adding, "Thank you President Biden, you are a true friend of Israel."

During his meeting with Rivlin, Biden promised: "Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch. Israel has the right to defend itself."