UTJ MK: A dangerous government with inexperienced leadership

MK Meir Porush of United Torah Judaism is angry about the decision to hold a discussion in the Knesset Arrangements Committee on the Fast of the 17th of Tammuz, telling Arutz Sheva on Monday that he expects to see similar incidents as long as the current government is in office. "But we will overcome it," he added.

On the failure of the coalition in Sunday’s discussion, Porush said that this is not an incident from which one can glean the imminent collapse of the coalition, but it is clear that the coalition is fragile.

"Several Prime Ministers who each pull in their own direction, a group with six seats gets four ministers. Yesh Atid constantly spoke out against the Norwegian Law and here they are filling the Knesset with Norwegians in a way that is unparalleled. We are at the beginning of the road, but I hope we will be able to disintegrate this government," he said.

Asked if there is any chance that his party will join the government, MK Porush replied, "I talk about wishing that it will fall apart and you talk to me about such a thing. This government was established based on coalition agreements that aim to harm everything that is important us. There have never been such ugly and hurtful coalition agreements."

On the Citizenship Law, Porush said there is no room for making security-related arguments in an attempt to blame the opposition.

“Those who took responsibility for forming such a government, when they knew they had to be supported by four votes of the Ra’am party, should not cry out for help. Is this the government you wanted? So it's your responsibility and we will do everything to dismantle you,” he stated.