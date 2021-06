As dozens of the victims of the Surfside building collapse remain unaccounted for and crews continue digging for remains, a Miami reporter posted a video of the city's Mayor Charles Burkett as he shared what she called a "heartbreaking story about a young girl he saw sitting alone, reading a Jewish prayer."

"That really brought it home to me...she wasn't crying. She was just lost...we're going to do we best we can to bring out that parent," she tweeted.