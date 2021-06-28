Chabad House at San Diego State University vandalized for 2nd time in three months

For the second time in the last three months, the Chabad House at San Diego University has been targeted with vandalism.

In this case, two young women were captured on surveillance footage defacing a banner and trying to destroy a menorah outside of the House early Friday morning, CBS 8 reported.

Chabad House Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah called the act cowardly, and especially in light of the face that the centre was recently burglarized, asked for help in identifying the vandals so they can face justice.

“They just came by the Chabad House and started tearing out the banner behind us. They went from one side, grabbed a piece of it, went to the other side and started tearing the banner. If that wasn’t enough, they decided to go and destroy part of the menorah,” he said in an interview with CBS 8.

The first time the Chabad House was targeted, in late April, photos were stolen from the premises and the thieves bragged about the theft online, even though they apologized and returned the photos.

The Rabbi declined to press charges.

“We’ve had across the street, right behind us, the dorms were tagged with swastikas, we’ve had an online comment of hate on Instagram, saying the world doesn’t need the Jews. It’s been going on and we’re very, very disappointed and very hurt by it,” he said.

Rabbi Boudjnah said that he planned to organize a meeting with university administration and Jewish students.

Students have launched a GoFundMe campaign to replace the banner and menorah.

Is a statement, the university said that the campus stands with Jewish students.

“(We are) in opposition to every act of bias and discrimination targeting you — all of which fail to undermine who you are and the many positive contributions you make to our community,” stated San Diego University President Adela de la Torre.