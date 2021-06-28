Historic heatwave in US, Canada

A record-breaking heatwave is burning up much of the US and Canada.

According to the Meteorological Service of Canada the highest temperature was recorded in the town of Lytton in British Columbia, a temperature of 115 degrees Fahrenheit, the highest temperature in 84 years, 40 other cities in British Columbia also saw temperatures which broke records set decades ago.

Meteorologists blame the high temperatures on a "heat dome," a term that describes a high static pressure similar to a lid over a cooking pot that causes temperatures to rise constantly. The current "heat dome" extends over an extremely wide area, from California in the United States to the Arctic in Canada, and affects tens of millions of citizens.

The historic heat wave has prompted authorities in both Canada and the United States to issue warnings about dangerous temperatures, and citizens have been asked to protect themselves and avoid sun exposure whenever possible. Extremely high temperatures were recorded.

The weather forecast indicates that the next few days will continue to be particularly hot, and only later in the week are temperatures expected to drop and the weather to stabilize but still remain slightly warmer than usual.