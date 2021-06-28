Watch: Lapid presses U.S. on Iran, Blinken urges help for Gaza
Foreign Minister Lapid met with US secretary of state in Rome Sunday, marking the first face-to-face meeting between the two.
Yair Lapid
Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYWatch: Lapid presses U.S. on Iran, Blinken urges help for Gaza
Watch: Lapid presses U.S. on Iran, Blinken urges help for Gaza
Foreign Minister Lapid met with US secretary of state in Rome Sunday, marking the first face-to-face meeting between the two.
Yair Lapid
Flash 90
top