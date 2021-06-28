Video: CNN
Watch: U.S. strikes Iranian targets in Iraq
Biden directed US forces to conduct airstrikes targeting facilities housing Iran-backed militias planning attacks on the West.
UH-60 "Blackhawk" Helicopters
US Army Photo
|
MainAll NewsMiddle EastWatch: U.S. strikes Iranian targets in Iraq
Watch: U.S. strikes Iranian targets in Iraq
Biden directed US forces to conduct airstrikes targeting facilities housing Iran-backed militias planning attacks on the West.
UH-60 "Blackhawk" Helicopters
US Army Photo
Video: CNN
top