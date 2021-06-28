Huge fireball engulfs London train station

A large fire broke out at the Elephant and Castle railway station in south London Monday. Local media reported that the fire began beneath railway arches near the station and that a large plume of smoke could be seen over the buildings in the area,

Witnesses on social media reported an explosion followed by a large fireball.

Train services in London have been disrupted as a result of the blaze.

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters are currently at the scene battling the fire.

There are no reports of casualties at this time.