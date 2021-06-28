'Beloved Ottawa community pillar' Rabbi Reuven Bulka passes away

Prominent Ottawa Rabbi Reuven Bulka has passed away at the age of 77.

Rabbi Bulka was a rabbi with the Canadian capital's Congregation Machzikei Hadas for over 50 years.

He was a member of the Order of Canada and had been given the Key to the City of Ottawa.

"It is with profound sadness that we inform you that Rabbi Dr. Reuven Bulka passed away early this morning, Sunday, June 27, 2021," Rabbi Idan Scher of Machzikei Hadas told the congregation in an email.

In the winter, after being diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic and liver cancer, Bulka travelled to New York to be with his family.

His funeral service on Sunday was live streamed from New York. He became a rabbi there at the age of 16, when he took over his father’s congregation.

Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada called Bulka a “beloved Ottawa community pillar.”

"A kind soul, an eloquent voice, a wise teacher. Rabbi Bulka was respected by all for his spiritual leadership and many good deeds. He will be missed. May his memory be a blessing,” tweeted Mostyn.

Rabbi Bulka’s son Schmuel Bulka, spoke at the service, saying his father spent his life working to find common ground among everyone, even people he disagreed with.

"Most people today, unfortunately, when they see people who are different — all they do is go toward the differences. Some people make a career out of exploiting differences," he said. "My father was the exact opposite. He would always look for commonalities – for something he would have in common with somebody, even if he was different. It didn't mean he would compromise his principles. But he was always looking for commonalities."

Rabbi Bulka was known for founding Kind Canada, an Ottawa charity that sought to spread kindness. The organization launched Kindness Week.

In early June, a bill passed Canada’s parliament that proclaimed Kindness Week in Canada to be held in the third week of February, reported CTV News.