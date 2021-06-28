Children from the Benjamin region pray for the Jews of Miami

The Benjamin Regional Council held a special prayer event Sunday on behalf of those missing in the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida.

The prayer event was organized by Benjamin Regional Council chief Yisrael Gantz, and brought together dozens of children at the ruins of the historical city of Shiloh, former resting place of the Tabernacle.

"To our brothers and sisters in Miami, Florida: our hearts are with you," said Gantz. "The only thing we can do from Israel is pray, especially with our children. From the [former] home of the Tabernacle we pray that with God's help, as many people as possible will be recovered alive and well and returned to their families."