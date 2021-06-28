Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu: A family is a mother and father - nothing else

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of the northern city of Tzfat, slammed those who are trying to reinvent the concept of family.

In a video clip published jointly with the Chotam organization, Rabbi Eliyahu noted that the State of Israel has the lowest number of children born out of wedlock in the world.

"I want to start with good news: You know that the number of children born out of wedlock in Israel is the lowest in the world? There is only one other country below us, and that's Japan, because there, there are no children. That's the country with the lowest birthrate in the world. The nation of Israel deserves a round of applause," Rabbi Eliyahu said.

"I suggest we calm down, because there are organizations which are trying to break apart the family in the nation of Israel," he added. "You should know that in Europe and the US there are communities in which 50% do not marry at all, they don't want children. We need to be wary of the ideology which aims to break apart the family, so men are with men, women are with women, and all sorts of variations."

"We believe in G-d, and from a place of faith, we believe in relationships which consist of a male and a female, a man and a woman, and we believe in the love between them, because the more love there is, the more Jerusalem is built. And we need to stand firm about this right, to define it and to say that a family is a father and mother, and nothing else.

"And all of those waving pride flags for another day, will put down their flags and wave flags of holiness,"