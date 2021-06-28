Woman, 40, killed by bus in Tel Aviv

A 40-year-old woman was killed Monday morning after a bus hit her on Florentin Street in Tel Aviv.

Avraham Levi, a United Hatzalah paramedic, said: "There was a pedestrian who suffered from severe multisystem injuries, as a result of being hit by a bus."

"Unfortunately, we had to declare her death at the scene, due to the nature of the severe injuries she had suffered from."

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Nati Yamin recalled: "The victim was lying on the road a few meters away from the rear portion of the bus. She was unconscious and suffered very severe multisystem injuries."

"I conducted medical examinations but she had no signs of life, and we had no choice but to declare her death."

"The driver of the bus was walking around the scene and did not require medical treatment," he added.