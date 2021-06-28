Interest in summer school for grades 5-6 low

As Israel's school year draws to a close, the plan to close the gaps caused by the coronavirus pandemic seems not to interest students completing grades 5 and 6.

According to Israel Hayom, only a small number of students have signed up for summer school.

An investigation by Israel Hayom showed that in Herzliya and Kfar Saba, just 4% of students in grades 5 and 6 signed up for the program, and in Mateh Yehuda, which encompasses 60 towns, just 3% of students have registered for the classes.

The central city of Yehud has also reported low registration rates for the Education Ministry's summer plan; in Rishon Lezion, 9% of students in grades 5-6 have registered for school in July. Higher rates were seen in Bat Yam, where 14% were registered, in Modi'in, where 25% registered, and in Petah Tikva, where 40% registered for summer school.

In Ra'anana, 8% of students in grades 5-6 have registered for summer school, while in the coastal city of Netanya, 20% have registered. In Tel Aviv, only half of all students in grades 1-4 have registered for summer school, and it is assumed that most are in the lower grades, the site said.

"We will publish the exact numbers after registration has been completed," the Education Ministry said.